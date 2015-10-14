October 14, 2015

Snapchat closes Snap Channel on Discover, layoffs expected

Disappearing messaging platform Snapchat is winding down its own channel for original content called Snap Channel, with layoffs potentially affecting about a dozen people, although they could be rehired in other roles.

The Los Angeles-based company closed the channel at the end of last month and subsequently decided not to reopen it. While the app gained popularity because of its disappearing videos, photos and text messages, the company also made a foray into providing news content with the launch of its Discover platform in January.

That section of the app serves up swipe-friendly content from publishers like Comedy Central, National Geographic and CNN, interspersed with ads.

A Snapchat Inc. spokeswoman said Snap Channel is winding down, but did not rule out future plans to produce .

