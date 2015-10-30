October 30, 2015

How we use our smartphones twice as much as we think

by Lancaster University

smartphone
Credit: Peter Griffin/Public Domain

People use their smartphones for an average of five hours a day – about a third of the time they are awake – and check the about 85 times a day, research suggests.

The study in the journal PLOS ONE compared the amount of time participants estimated they spent on their smartphones with their actual usage.

It found that people were accessing their phones twice as often as they thought.

Dr David Ellis, a psychologist at Lancaster University, said: "Psychologists typically rely on self-report data when quantifying in studies, but our work suggests that estimated use should be interpreted with caution."

The researchers argue that 'rapid mobile phone interactions' are becoming habitual for smartphone users. They asked 23 participants, aged 18-33, asked to estimate how much time they had spent on their phone.

An app was also installed on their smartphones which recorded all their actual usage over a two week period. This included activities like checking the time, looking at or social media alerts, and playing music.

Researchers found that smartphone use was typically confined to short bursts – more than half of uses lasted less than 30 seconds.

The study was led by Lancaster University with Nottingham Trent, the University of Lincoln and University of the West of England.

More information: Sally Andrews et al. Beyond Self-Report: Tools to Compare Estimated and Real-World Smartphone Use, PLOS ONE (2015). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0139004

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Lancaster University

Citation: How we use our smartphones twice as much as we think (2015, October 30) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-smartphones.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Your mobile phone knows where you go and what you do – and maybe even when you're feeling down
92 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

11 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (2)