October 28, 2015

Dancing in time with others raises pain threshold, researchers report

by Oxford University

Dancing in time with others raises pain threshold, researchers report

A team from the University's Experimental Psychology and Anthropology Departments wanted to see whether our feelings of social closeness when dancing with others might be linked to endorphins – the body's 'feel good' chemicals.

Endorphins are neurotransmitters that form part of the brain's pain control system, but they are also implicated in . Dr Bronwyn Tarr explained: 'Dance is an important activity around the world, and it could be a way to connect with other people and feel socially bonded. We wanted to see the effect of high and low energy, and synchronised and unsynchronised had on both pain threshold and the sense of bondedness to fellow group-members.'

'As it's hard to measure endorphin levels directly, we used pain thresholds as an indirect measure. More mean we tolerate pain better, so measuring relative increases in people's pain thresholds can indicate whether endorphins are being released.'

The team had 264 young people take part in the study in Brazil. In groups, they did either high or low exertion dancing that was either synchronised or unsynchronised. Before and after the activity, the team measured the teenagers' feelings of closeness to each other and their pain thresholds.

The findings confirmed that synchronised activity encouraged bonding more than unsynchronised activity. It also led to higher pain thresholds. More energetic activity had a similar effect – it raised pain thresholds and made groups feel closer.

'Both synchronisation and exertion had independent effects on these measures, so moving energetically or moving in synchrony can both make you feel closer to others when you are dancing' explained Tarr, 'But combining high energy and synchrony had the greatest effects – which might explain why people love to Flashmob!'

More information: Bronwyn Tarr, et al. Synchrony and exertion during dance independently raise pain threshold and encourage social bonding Biology Letters DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2015.0767

Journal information: Biology Letters

Provided by Oxford University

Citation: Dancing in time with others raises pain threshold, researchers report (2015, October 28) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-pain-threshold.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Pulling together increases your pain threshold
3754 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

22 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

23 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)