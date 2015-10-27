October 27, 2015

Oracle to build high school on its Silicon Valley campus

Oracle founder Larry Ellison already owns an island in Hawaii. Now, his company is building a high school next to its Silicon Valley headquarters to help fulfill Ellison's desire to teach students more about technology and problem-solving.

The plan unveiled Tuesday at an Oracle customer conference calls for the business software maker to complete the 64,000-square-foot school by August 2017.

The , called Design Tech, will accommodate up to 550 students and 30 teachers in the shadow of Oracle's towering office in Redwood Shores, California. The school will be free and open to any student living in California.

Oracle will own the , but won't be involved in its curriculum. The isn't disclosing how much it's spending to build the school, which will be nicknamed "d.tech."

