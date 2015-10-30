October 30, 2015

New metal alloy could yield green cooling technologies

by Susan Gawlowicz, Rochester Institute of Technology

New metal alloy could yield green cooling technologies
Credit: Casey Miller

A promising new metal alloy system could lead to commercially viable magnetic refrigerants and environmentally friendly cooling technologies, according to a scientist at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Casey Miller, head of RIT's materials science and engineering program, and his colleagues published their findings in the Oct. 28 issue of Scientific Reports, an online open-access journal from the publishers of Nature. Miller's work in this area also led to an international collaboration that published in Applied Physics Letters on Oct. 6, and which was selected as an Editor's Pick, making it free to any reader.

The study published in Scientific Reports explores an iron-based alloy as a component of next-generation cooling technologies. The materials use magnetic fields to change a refrigerant's temperature without the coolant gases associated with global warming. The thermodynamic phenomenon, called "magnetocaloric effect," makes magnetic refrigeration an environmentally friendly and efficient alternative to current cooling technologies.

The alloy is a substitute for metals made from rare-earth elements, predominantly produced in China and increasingly used in modern magnets. The supply and cost of are susceptible to geopolitical tensions that hamper the commercial viability of new magnetic refrigeration technologies, the authors reported. Transition metals typically offer supply chain stability and are cheaper by weight than rare-earths, they said.

"Our work is a great example of President Obama's Materials Genome Initiative in action," Miller said. "We created alloys containing four and five different elements whose properties helped our theory collaborators develop a calculation that predicts the magnetic properties of a larger set of compounds that have not yet been synthesized. Now we have identified hundreds of new alloy combinations that could be useful."

Miller and his colleagues investigated the family of metal compounds known as "." This class of emergent materials holds potential for advanced manufacturing and possess hardness and resistance to wear and corrosion, the authors found.

More information: F. Körmann et al. "Treasure maps" for magnetic high-entropy-alloys from theory and experiment, Applied Physics Letters (2015).

DOI: 10.1063/1.4932571 Dustin D. Belyea et al. Tunable magnetocaloric effect in transition metal alloys, Scientific Reports (2015). DOI: 10.1038/srep15755

Journal information: Scientific Reports , Applied Physics Letters

Provided by Rochester Institute of Technology

Citation: New metal alloy could yield green cooling technologies (2015, October 30) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-metal-alloy-yield-green-cooling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists create cheaper magnetic material for cars, wind turbines
1792 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about selection rules in optical transitions

Sep 11, 2024

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)