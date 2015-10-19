October 19, 2015

Researchers learn how to steer the heart—with light

by Oxford University

Researchers learn how to steer the heart -- with light
Using computer-generated light patterns, researchers were able to control the direction of spiralling electrical waves in heart cells. Credit: Eana Park

We depend on electrical waves to regulate the rhythm of our heartbeat. When those signals go awry, the result is a potentially fatal arrhythmia. Now, a team of researchers from Oxford and Stony Brook universities has found a way to precisely control these waves - using light. Their results are published in the journal Nature Photonics on 19 October.

Both cardiac cells in the heart and neurons in the brain communicate by electrical signals, and these messages of communication travel fast from cell to cell as 'excitation waves'. Interestingly, such waves are also found in a range of other processes in nature, from chemical reactions to yeast and amoebas.

For heart patients there are currently two options to keep these waves in check: electrical devices (pacemakers or defibrillators) or drugs (eg beta blockers). However, these methods are relatively crude: they can stop or start waves but cannot provide fine control over the wave speed and direction. This is like being able to start or stop a boat but without the ability to steer it. So, the research team set out to find ways to steer the excitation waves, borrowing tools from the developing field of optogenetics, which so far has been used mainly in brain science.

Dr Gil Bub, from Oxford University explained: 'When there is scar tissue in the heart or fibrosis, this can cause part of the wave to slow down. That can cause re-entrant waves which spiral back around the tissue, causing the heart to beat much too quickly, which can be fatal. If we can control these spirals, we could prevent that.

'Optogenetics uses genetic modification to alter cells so that they can be activated by light. Until now, it has mainly been used to activate individual cells or to trigger excitation waves in tissue. We wanted to use it to very precisely control the activity of millions of cells.'

A protein called channelrhodopsin was delivered to heart cells using techniques so that they could be controlled by light. Then, using a computer-controlled light projector, the team was able to control the speed of the cardiac waves, their direction and even the orientation of spirals in real time - something that never been shown for waves in a living system before.

In the short term, the ability to provide fine control means that researchers are able to carry out experiments at a level of detail previously only available using computer models. They can now compare those models to experiments with real cells, potentially improving our understanding of how the heart works. The research can also be applied to the physics of such waves in other processes. In the long run, it might be possible to develop precise treatments for heart conditions.

Dr Emilia Entcheva, from Stony Brook University, said: 'The level of precision is reminiscent of what one can do in a computer model, except here it was done in real heart cells, in real time.

'Precise control of the direction, speed and shape of such excitation waves would mean unprecedented direct control of organ-level function, in the heart or brain, without having to focus on manipulating each cell individually. This ideal therapy has remained in the realm of science fiction until now.'

The team stresses that there are significant hurdles before this could offer new treatments - a key issue is being able to alter the to be light-sensitised and being able to get the light to desired locations. However, as gene therapy moves into the clinic and with miniaturization of optical devices, use of this all-optical technology may become possible. In the meantime, the research enables scientists to look into the physics behind many biological processes, including those in our own brains and hearts.

More information: The paper, Optical control of excitation waves in cardiac tissue, is published in the journal Nature Photonics on 19 October 2015: DOI: 10.1038/NPHOTON.2015.196

Journal information: Nature Photonics

Provided by Oxford University

Citation: Researchers learn how to steer the heart—with light (2015, October 19) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-heartwith.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Technique to stimulate heart cells may lead to light-controlled pacemakers
2319 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

21 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)