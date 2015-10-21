October 21, 2015

F-16V takes flight

by Lockheed Martin

F-16V Takes Flight
The innovative F-16V configuration provides advanced combat capabilities in a scalable and affordable package. Credit: Randy Crites.

Lockheed Martin successfully completed the maiden flight of the F-16V, the latest and most advanced F-16 on the market today. The October 16 flight marks the first time an F-16 has flown with Northrop Grumman's advanced APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR), which will deliver a quantum leap in capability for the venerable F-16.

The F-16V "Viper" advanced avionics configuration also includes a new cockpit Center Pedestal Display, a modernized mission computer, a high-capacity Ethernet data bus, and several other missions systems enhancements that collectively add significant combat capabilities to address the dynamic threat environments emerging in the coming decades.

"This flight marks a historic milestone in the evolution of the F-16," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's F-16/F-22 Integrated Fighter Group. "The new F-16V configuration includes numerous enhancements designed to keep the F-16 at the forefront of international security, strengthening its position as the world's foremost combat-proven 4th Generation fighter aircraft."

The F-16V, an option for both new production F-16s and F-16 upgrades, is the next generation configuration that leverages a common worldwide sustainment infrastructure and provides significant capability improvements to the world's most affordable, combat-proven multi-role fighter.

Northrop Grumman's APG-83 SABR AESA fire control radar provides 5th Generation air-to-air and air-to-ground radar capability. Northrop Grumman also provides AESA radars for the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

With more than 4,550 F-16s delivered to date, the F-16V is a natural step in the evolution of the world's most successful 4th Generation fighter.

