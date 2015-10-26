October 26, 2015

Better business is linked up

by Inderscience Publishers

LinkedIn is perhaps one of the most well-known of the online social networks and is commonly used by professionals hoping to make new and fruitful contacts with other professionals in their field and the organizations and businesses associated with them. Research published in the International Journal of Social Media and Interactive Learning Environments, suggests that LinkedIn users are well acquainted with and fairly happy with the technological performance of the network, but have mixed responses to its social benefits and raise concerns regarding privacy and professional authentication.

According to Eng Li Yap and Qiyun Wang of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, the proliferation of has allowed communication and conversation to be carried out on an unprecedented scale across the globe. LinkedIn has almost 400 million members although fewer than 100 million are known to be active users. Nevertheless, 100 million individuals is a large network and one that has mutual benefits for those who are active. The team suggests, however, that theirs is the first examination of the network from the perspective of taking into account social, technological and pedagogical affordances.

A better understanding of LinkedIn, its facilities and how its members use the service should enable researchers, educators, policymakers and professional group administrators to improve the way in which they and the members they represent use the service. On the basis of their case study, the team reports that, "The quantitative and qualitative findings of this study revealed that adults are receptive to using

LinkedIn for sharing and learning knowledge, ideas and meeting other professionals. However, they also found that some users had negative experiences: "There are some uncontrollable negative aspects such as meeting unpleasant people, unsolicited invitation from strangers and unwanted advertisements."

Nevertheless, the team concludes, "LinkedIn may have excellent potential as a professional development tool. The findings from this study indicate that adults are receptive to incorporating LinkedIn for their professional development."

More information: Yap, E.L. and Wang, Q. (2015) 'A case study of using LinkedIn for professional development', Int. J. Social Media and Interactive Learning Environments, Vol. 3, No. 3, pp.230-247.

Provided by Inderscience Publishers

Citation: Better business is linked up (2015, October 26) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-business-linked.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Career-focused LinkedIn tops 200 mn members
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

21 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

22 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 11, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)