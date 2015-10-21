British-Chinese taxi, bus models showcased on Xi visit

A TX5 London taxi (L) and a zero-emission red bus are pictured outside Lancaster House in central London, on October 21, 2015

Zero-emission prototypes of a classic London taxi and red bus were showcased as models of China-Britain collaboration on the second day of President Xi Jinping's state visit on Wednesday.

Jinping was joined by Prince William and his wife Kate as he was shown the technology during a visit that has focused heavily on wooing Chinese investment.

London Taxi Company's Chinese owner Geely unveiled the TX5, a zero-emission-capable version of the British capital's iconic black cab, and announced an additional investment of £50 million ($77 million, 68 million euros) in its British arm.

British bus builder Alexander Dennis Limited showed off its collaboration with Chinese firm BYD, a zero-emission London red bus.

The Scottish firm said it had reached an agreement with BYD to build 51 single-decker London buses to be delivered in the next nine months, in a deal that would progress to building 200 buses a year to be distributed around Britain.

Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin also showcased the RapidE sportscar, which the firm aims to develop in a £50 million deal with investment firm China Equity.

"This is a perfect example of how UK-China collaboration not only promotes investment but also makes a difference to the lives of ordinary people. It is another reason why China remains one of our most important international partners," Business Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

