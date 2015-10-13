October 13, 2015

Apple adds Retina displays to its iMacs (Update)

This product image provided by Apple shows a 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015 said its 21.5-inch iMac will have a Retina 4K display, while every 27-inch iMac will have a Retina 5K display. The 21-inch iMac, which starts at $1,099, and 27-inch iMac, which starts at $1,799, are available in three models and come standard with a new Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2. (Apple Inc. via AP)

Apple is adding Retina displays to its iMacs, which will enhance the text and the image quality of photos and videos.

The Cupertino, California-based company said its 21.5-inch iMac will have a Retina 4K display, while every 27-inch iMac will have a Retina 5K display. The 21-inch iMac, which starts at $1,099, and 27-inch iMac, which starts at $1,799, are available in three models and come standard with a new Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2.

The technology giant redesigned Magic devices including the Magic keyboard, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2. Those products have rechargeable batteries. The new trackpad marks the first time Apple has made its Force Touch Trackpad feature available for a desktop. Force Touch allows users access to several shortcuts by touching the trackpad in different ways.

Apple said the iMacs will also have new storage options and more powerful processors and graphics.

Apple first introduced the iMac in 1998 as its primary desktop computer offering and revamped it many times since. In recent years Apple has focused on faster growing products such as the iPhone, which account for about half of Apple's sales, iPads and laptops as sales of traditional desktop PCs slump.

Apple Inc.'s stock rose 48 cents to $112.09 in morning trading Tuesday. Its shares have risen almost 2 percent so far this year.

