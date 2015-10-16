October 16, 2015

Alibaba offers to buy rest of China's Youku in $3.6B deal

byKelvin Chan

Alibaba said Friday it's offering to buy up the rest of Chinese video streaming site Youku Tudou in a $3.6 billion deal signaling the e-commerce giant's intent to expand beyond its core business of online shopping.

The deal would give the company, which has been expanding into films, a bigger platform to broadcast content including Hollywood blockbusters directly to China's growing ranks of middle-class consumers.

"Digital products, especially video, are just as important as physical goods in e-commerce, and Youku's high-quality video content will be a core component of Alibaba's digital product offering in the future," Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. CEO Daniel Zhang said.

The company, which already owns 18.3 percent of Youku Tudou's U.S.-listed shares, said it's proposing to buy the remaining stock for $26.60 in cash per share, or 30.2 percent more than the last closing price on the New York Stock Exchange.

After subtracting Youku's approximately $1 billion in cash on hand, Alibaba is paying about $3.6 billion to buy the stake.

The offer follows a series of moves by Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. to expand into the film industry through its film arm, Alibaba Pictures Group. Recent investments include a deal to collaborate with Paramount Pictures to promote "Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation," the latest in the spy thriller series starring Tom Cruise, and an investment in a movie starring South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun.

Alibaba made its initial investment in Youku Tudou, which is seen as China's version of Youtube, in 2014.

The gives Alibaba access to a sophisticated, user-friendly operation. Youku's two private streaming sites, which attract a young audience, have operated with fewer of the restrictions dogging state-run TV broadcasters, allowing it to introduce more varied and foreign content.

Youku has never turned a profit by standard accounting measures. Its loss for the most recent quarter widened to 342 million yuan ($55.2 million) from 142.3 million yuan in the same period in 2014, according to its latest earnings report.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Alibaba offers to buy rest of China's Youku in $3.6B deal (2015, October 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-alibaba-rest-china-youku-36b.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Alibaba investing in 'Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation'
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)