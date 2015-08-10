August 10, 2015 report

Team records neutrinos from the Earth's mantle

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Team records neutrinos from the Earth’s mantle
Prompt light yield spectrum, in units of photoelectrons (p.e.), of anti-neutrino candidates and best-fit. The best-fit shows the total contribution of geoneutrino, reactor neutrino and background (yellow colored area) and reactor neutrino (orange colored area) assuming the chondritic ratio. The result of a separate fit with U (blue colored area) and Th (light-blue colored area) set as free and independent parameters is also shown. Credit: arXiv:1506.04610 [hep-ex]

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers working on the Borexino Collaboration at Gran Sasso National Laboratory in Italy is reporting that they have detected neutrinos emanating from the Earth's mantle. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review D, the team describes the neutrinos that have been detected at their site and how they came to believe that approximately half of them come from inside the Earth, rather than from the crust.

Neutrinos are neutrally that have nearly no mass, making it possible for them to pass though most matter, such as our bodies. Scientists believe they come into existence as part of radioactive decay and have been working on ways to prove their existence physically by capturing them with detectors. At the facility in Italy, researchers have set up a large underground tank filled with 300 metric tons of liquid scintillator—when a neutrino collides with one of its particles, a flash of light is emitted, indicating that a single neutrino has been detected.

The team at the site has been monitoring the detector since 2007. In this latest research effort, the team is reporting on what have been named geo-, which are neutrinos that come from the Earth, either the crust (many of which are thought to come from man-made nuclear reactors) or the . These particles, the team notes, are actually antimatter versions of neutrinos, and have been recorded before, but the detections were very faint, making it difficult to confirm their source. In this new effort, the team looked at detections occurring over 2056 days, with 5.9 sigma significance.

The large amount of data allowed the researchers to measure the ratios between neutrinos that emanated from the crust versus the mantle because for the first time, they were actually able to distinguish between the two. They also believe that most if not all the neutrinos originated in either uranium-238 or thorium-232 and estimate that 53 of the 77 detected geo-neutrinos emanating from the , were from man-made sources.

The work done by the team is likely to help scientists gain a better understanding of how of material inside the Earth drives other processes, including convection over long periods of time, of rock in the mantle.

More information: Spectroscopy of geoneutrinos from 2056 days of Borexino data, Phys. Rev. D 92, 031101(R) – Published 7 August 2015. On Arxiv: arxiv.org/abs/1506.04610

Journal information: Physical Review D , arXiv

© 2015 Phys.org

Citation: Team records neutrinos from the Earth's mantle (2015, August 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-team-neutrinos-earth-mantle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Two teams estimate the flavor of neutrinos detected by The IceCube Neutrino Observatory
1202 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (6)