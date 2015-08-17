August 17, 2015

Satellite sees short-lived Tropical Depression 11E

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Satellite sees short-lived Tropical Depression 11E
This image from NOAA's GOES-West satellite at 16:15 UTC (12:15 p.m. EDT) on August 17 showed wind shear was pushing the thunderstorms to the northwest of the low-level center. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Tropical Depression 11-E appears to be short-lived as a result of strong vertical wind shear. A recent satellite image showed the clouds associated with the depression were being pushed northwest of the center.

At 0300 UTC on Sunday, August 14/11 p.m. EDT on August 13, the eleventh tropical depression of the season formed well west of Mexico near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 113.5 West.

By 11 a.m. EDT on August 17, 2015, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven-E was located near latitude 21.8 North and longitude 120.9 West. That's about 705 miles (1,135 km) west of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts and gradual weakening is expected.

A from NOAA's GOES-West satellite at 16:15 UTC (12:15 p.m. EDT) on August 17 showed that the clouds and convection (rising air that condenses and forms the thunderstorms that make up a ) associated with the depression are becoming sheared to the northwest of the low-level center. The National Hurricane Center noted that the center of circulation is becoming increasingly difficult to locate since the circulation is elongated northwest to southeast.

The depression is forecast to become a remnant low later today, August 17, 2015.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Satellite sees short-lived Tropical Depression 11E (2015, August 17) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-satellite-short-lived-tropical-depression-11e.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Satellite sees formation of Eastern Pacific's Tropical Storm Hilda
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)