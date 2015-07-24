July 24, 2015

NASA sees Tropical Depression Felicia 'swallow' Socorro Island

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

When NASA's Terra satellite flew over the Eastern Pacific Ocean on July 23 at 18:45 UTC (2:45 p.m. EDT) the MODIS instrument captured this image of Tropical Depression Felicia over Socorro Island. Credit: NASA Goddard/MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Eastern Pacific Ocean and observed Tropical Depression Felicia almost directly over Socorro Island, as if the storm swallowed the island.

Socorro Island sits in the eastern Pacific Ocean, southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. Socorro is a small volcanic island in the Revillagigedo Islands. The island has experienced several this year already, and Felicia is the most recent and unwelcome visitor.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 24, 2015 the center of Tropical Depression Felicia was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 117.9 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 kph) and a turn toward the west-northwest is forecast late on July 24. Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph (55 kph) and the National Hurricane Center expects Felicia to continue weakening. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 millibars.

Felicia is forecast to become a remnant low by Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Satellite sees birth of Tropical Storm Felicia in Eastern Pacific Ocean
