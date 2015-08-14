Satellite movie shows Hawaii Hurricane Hilda's last hoorah

The once hurricane Hilda weakened to a remnant low pressure area early on Friday, August 14, 2015. Images generated from NOAA's GOES-West satellite were made into an animation that showed the "last Hoorah" of Hilda as it weakened into a low pressure area on August 14, south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

NOAA's GOES-West satellite sits in a fixed position over the eastern Pacific Ocean and monitors weather in the western U.S. and the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. Visible and infrared imagery from August 9 through August 14 were compiled and made into an animation at NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The animation showed Hilda in her prime as a hurricane, then moving to the northwest toward Hawaii where the storm encountered wind shear that weakened the storm to a tropical storm, then a depression and finally a remnant low pressure area.

The effects of wind shear on the storm can be seen in the animation, as clouds were pushed east of the center.

At 8 a.m. EDT (2 a.m. HST) on Friday, August 14, 2015, the remnant low associated with former tropical cyclone Hilda, centered about 330 miles south-southwest of Hilo, Hawaii, continues to generate disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center noted that re-development of this system is not anticipated due to strong upper-level winds as it tracks west-southwest around 13 mph over the next couple of days.

This animation of imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite from August 9 through 14, 2015 shows Hilda transition from a hurricane to a remnant low pressure area. Credit: NASA/NOAA's GOES Project