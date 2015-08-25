NASA looks at Tropical Storm Erika inside and outside

On Aug. 25 at 2:11 a.m. EDT, GPM passed over the northwestern part of the storm and found heaviest rain falling at a rate of 1.1 inches per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

Tropical Storm Erika was analyzed inside and outside with satellite data. NASA's GPM and NOAA's GOES satellite provided views at the newborn Atlantic storm's rainfall and cloud extent.

Tropical Storm Erika has triggered a Tropical Storm Watch for Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius on Tuesday, August 25.

The Global Precipitation Measurement or GPM core satellite captured rainfall data happening within northwestern half of Tropical Storm Erika on August 25 at 0611 UTC (2:11 a.m. EDT). GPM passed over the northwestern part of the storm and found heaviest rain falling at a rate of 1.1 inches per hour in scattered areas around the center of circulation. GPM is managed by NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided a visible look Erika's cloud extent on August 25 at 7:45 a.m. EDT. The image showed thunderstorms concentrated around the low-level center of circulation and in a band to the southeast of the center. The GOES image was created at NASA's GOES Project at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

At 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) on August 25, Erika was about 750 miles (1205 km) east of the Leeward Islands, near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 50.2 West. Erika's maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). Erika was moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 kph), and a westward to west-northwestward motion with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this visible light image of newborn Atlantic Tropical Storm Erika on Aug. 25 at 7:45 a.m. EDT. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

NHC noted that on the forecast track, the center of Erika will approach the Leeward Islands Wednesday night and early Thursday, August 27. For updated forecasts, watches and warnings, visit the NHC website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.