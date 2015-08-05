August 5, 2015

Image: MSG-4, Europe's latest weather satellite, delivers first image

by European Space Agency

Image: MSG-4, Europe’s latest weather satellite, delivers first image
Credit: Eumetsat

Today, the Spinning Enhanced Visible and Infrared Imager instrument on MSG-4 captured its first image of Earth. This demonstrates that Europe's latest geostationary weather satellite, launched on 15 July, is performing well and is on its way to becoming fully operational when needed after six months of commissioning.

ESA was responsible for the initial operations after launch (the so-called launch and early orbit phase) of MSG-4 and handed over the satellite to EUMETSAT on 26 July.

The first image is a joint achievement by ESA, EUMETSAT and European space industry. For its mandatory programmes, EUMETSAT relies on ESA to develop new satellites and procure the recurrent satellites like MSG-4. This cooperation model has made Europe a world leader in satellite meteorology by making best use of the two agencies' expertise.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: MSG-4, Europe's latest weather satellite, delivers first image (2015, August 5) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-image-msg-europe-latest-weather.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

MSG-3, Europe's latest weather satellite, delivers first image
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)