August 19, 2015

Image: Blanket of smoke from Northern California fires

by Rob Gutro, NASA

Credit: NASA MODIS Rapid Response Team, Jeff Schmaltz.

NASA's Terra satellite saw a blanket of smoke over northern California from five large fires burning in the region.

The River Complex, Route Complex, South Complex, Fork Complex and Mad River Complex fires are raging over a large area of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, located west of Redding, California. To the north is the Nickowitz Wildfire and Gasquet Complex Wildfire, just south of the Oregon state line.

InciWeb is an interagency all-risk incident information management system that coordinates with federal, state and local agencies to manage wildfires. For updates on all fires, visit the Inciweb website: inciweb.nwcg.gov.

This shows the large plume of smoke from the various fires on August 17, 2015. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument that flies onboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an image of smoke from these fires August 17. The multiple red pixels are heat signatures (red) detected by MODIS. The smoke appears to be a light brown color.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Blanket of smoke from Northern California fires (2015, August 19) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-image-blanket-northern-california.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Series of wildfires in Northern California continue blazing
