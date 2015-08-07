August 7, 2015

Image: Smoke still rising from California's fires

by Lynn Jenner, NASA

Smoke still rising from California's fires
Credit: Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team

The fires that have been plaguing California are still not releasing their grip on the state.  A more intensive feature regarding these fires can be found in the August 04 update. 

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua satellite on August 05, 2015. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red.  Smoke is grey and appears to be moving east.

Provided by NASA

