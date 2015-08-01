August 1, 2015

Researchers warn of bogus emails offering Windows 10

byBrandon Bailey

Windows 10

Some hackers are exploiting Microsoft's offer of free upgrades to its new Windows 10 operating system.

Security researchers are warning about a wave of bogus spam emails with malicious attachments, labeled as if they're legitimate copies of the new program.

The attachments contain a "ransomware" program that, when opened, locks all the data on a computer and demands payment to release them.

Researchers at Cisco Systems say the emails are designed to look like an official upgrade notice from Microsoft Corp., but several words have random, out-of-place letters and punctuation.

Another important clue: Microsoft says its update mechanism provides computer owners with a notice on their screens—not via —when a direct Internet download is available. Experts warn against clicking on files that come with unsolicited emails.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Researchers warn of bogus emails offering Windows 10 (2015, August 1) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-bogus-emails-windows.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hackers take a page (literally) from Jane Austen
46 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

6 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)