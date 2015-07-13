Microsoft to launch Windows 10 on July 29

Microsoft will launch Windows 10 on July 29.

The upgraded operating system will allow users to switch seamlessly between personal computers, tablets, smartphones and other gadgets. Windows 10 is intended to give apps a similar feel on all devices and comes with a new Web browser integrated with Cortana, the company's voice-activated answer to Apple's Siri.

Microsoft Corp. say Monday that Windows 10 will be available as a free upgrade for a limited time for anyone whose devices use Windows 8/8.1 or 7, which are previous versions of the software.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company added 24 cents to $44.85 in Monday premarket trading.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.