White House enlists top US firms in climate fight

The White House on Monday said that more than a dozen of America's biggest companies have pledged to tackle climate change, backing President Barack Obama ahead of a global summit.

The White House released details of climate-helping commitments from firms ranging from Apple to General Motors to Goldman Sachs, as Obama pushes his climate agenda.

In December this year countries from around the world will gather in Paris to forge rules aimed at limiting global temperature increases to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Obama has made tackling climate change a priority and has rallied support for the December talks.

But facing stern opposition from the Republican-controlled Congress, his adminstration has started a steady drumbeat of initiatives to advocate for measures to curb warming.

He has encouraged other nations, domestic voters, companies and state and local government to get engaged.

Later Monday representatives from more than a dozen firms will appear at the White House with Secretary of State John Kerry.

Obama is currently in Ethiopia—the final leg of a two-nation East Africa trip.

According to the White House the firms—which last year collectively had $1.3 trillion in revenue—have made pledges ranging from reducing green house gas emissions at plants to financing for low-carbon activities.

They also voiced support for the crunch Paris talks.

