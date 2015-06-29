June 29, 2015

China to unveil UN climate pledges imminently: Li

China's Prime minister Li Keqiang gives a joint press conference at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015
China's Prime minister Li Keqiang gives a joint press conference at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015

China is about to submit its long-awaited national pledges to reduce carbon emissions beyond 2020, ahead of the Paris climate summit, Premier Li Keqiang said Monday.

"By the end of this month, the Chinese side will submit to the UN secretariat on our intended nationally determined contribution," Li told a press conference after a summit in Brussels with EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

There has been speculation that the announcement would be made during Li's visit this week to Brussels and Paris, where December's will be held.

Li starts an official visit to France on Tuesday, the last day of the month.

The world's number one carbon emitter has yet to put forward its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC), as the pledges are called by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Li added after signing an agreement with the EU on the issue: "We are willing to work together with the EU side to jointly tackle the challenges of change."

All countries are meant to propose their targets for cutting emissions ahead of the UN-led talks which are aimed at forging a pact to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial revolution levels, to take effect from 2020.

At a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Barack Obama in November, Beijing committed for the first time to limiting its greenhouse gas output—setting a target date of about 2030 for its emissions to peak.

