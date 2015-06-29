June 29, 2015

Pace of climate talks far too slow: UN chief

The cracked riverbed of the Amadorio reservoir is seen in Villajoyosa near Alicante where the water is far below usual levels du
The cracked riverbed of the Amadorio reservoir is seen in Villajoyosa near Alicante where the water is far below usual levels due to drought, on June 25, 2015

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Monday that negotiations on climate change were moving too slowly and urged governments to quicken the pace ahead of the December conference on reaching a new global deal.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius echoed Ban's call, saying a fresh effort was needed to avoid a repeat of the 2009 Copenhagen conference, which ended in failure.

"The pace of the UNFCCC negotiations is far too slow," Ban told a UN meeting on climate. "It's like snails, moving (at a) snail's pace."

"The key political issues are still on the table," he said.

World governments will try to forge a new global accord to address at a UN in Paris in December, with both developed and developing countries committing to cutting .

Financing to help developing nations cut emissions and adapt to climate change remains a key issue.

Ban said "credible climate financing is essential" for the Paris climate deal to be a success.

He urged rich countries to follow up on their pledge to mobilize $100 billion per year by 2020 to support as they work to curb emissions and adapt to new clean-energy requirements.

"An agreement must also acknowledge the need for long term, very significant financing beyond 2020," said Ban.

Fabius agreed that "rich countries must recognize that they must make an extra effort" to finance the battle against climate change.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during the Opening Session of the Climate Change Summit at the UN in New York September 23, 201
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during the Opening Session of the Climate Change Summit at the UN in New York September 23, 2014

"We need political will so that we will not find ourselves in November in that situation that we were for Copenhagen," he warned.

China, Brazil, India and South Africa on Sunday ended a meeting with a call to developed countries to deliver on their promises of billions of dollars for climate financing.

The meeting at the United Nations, where US actor-producer Robert Redford will speak, was aimed at building political momentum ahead of a string of meetings across the globe meant to prepare the Paris conference in December.

Ban called on countries to submit "as soon as possible" their national action plans for cutting emissions amid expectations that China, the world's number one emitter, is soon to unveil its long-awaited pledges.

All are to present their targets to contribute to the deal that would limit global warming to two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial revolution levels, from 2020.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Pace of climate talks far too slow: UN chief (2015, June 29) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-pace-climate-chief.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Brazil, China, India, South Africa in push for climate financing
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)