July 21, 2015

Video: How do fireflies glow?

by American Chemical Society

Why fireflies blink in synch
Fireflies at night. Credit: Andrew Moiseff for UConn

Warm summer nights wouldn't be complete without the beautiful glow of fireflies. But until recently, we didn't really understand how fireflies produced their glow. Now Bruce Branchini, Ph.D., from Connecticut College and colleagues at Yale University have recreated the firefly's glow in the lab. This bright discovery, published in a recent issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, could have exciting applications in medicine.

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by American Chemical Society

