Video: How do fireflies glow?
Warm summer nights wouldn't be complete without the beautiful glow of fireflies. But until recently, we didn't really understand how fireflies produced their glow. Now Bruce Branchini, Ph.D., from Connecticut College and colleagues at Yale University have recreated the firefly's glow in the lab. This bright discovery, published in a recent issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, could have exciting applications in medicine.
