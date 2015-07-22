July 22, 2015

The unexpected one: A new pale nectar-feeding bat species found in Brazil

by Pensoft Publishers

The unexpected one: A new pale nectar-feeding bat species found in Brazil
L. inexpectata (above) was compared with L. mordax (bottom) bat species. Credit: Dr. Ricardo Moratelli

A new species of nectar-feeding bat froM brazil was discovered unexpectedly amid a research into the whole genus of lonchophylla. the study is available in the open-access journal zookeys.

during their study drs. ricardo moratelli and daniela dias found that some of the specimens had their ventral (abdominal) fur considerably paler and some of their measurements were inconsistent with those of the type material of L. mordax, which species they had previously been confused with. To their surprise, a closer look revealed that this was indeed a completely different species, previously unknown to science.

The new species was named L. inexpectata - inspired by the surprise element in this new discovery. Using specimens from all currently recognised Brazilian representative of the Lonchophylla genus, the scientists concluded that what they had thought a mere variation of the colouring, is in fact one of the species' distinguishable characteristics. Others include differences in the skull and the teeth morphology.

Specimens from the 'unexpected' bat species had been misidentified for more than a century, the scientists point out.

Vouchers used in the research are currently being preserved in a number of the world's most reputable collections, including those in the American Museum of Natural History, London's Natural History Museum, Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History and Brazil's Museu Nacional.

The unexpected one: A new pale nectar-feeding bat species found in Brazil
L. inexpectata (above) was compared with L. mordax (bottom) bat species. Credit: Dr. Ricardo Moratelli

More information: Moratelli R, Dias D (2015) A new species of nectar-feeding bat, genus Lonchophylla, from the Caatinga of Brazil (Chiroptera, Phyllostomidae). ZooKeys 514: 73-91. DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.514.10013

Journal information: ZooKeys

Provided by Pensoft Publishers

Citation: The unexpected one: A new pale nectar-feeding bat species found in Brazil (2015, July 22) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-unexpected-pale-nectar-feeding-species-brazil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Better off apart: Wasp genera Microplitis and Snellenius revised and proved separate
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)