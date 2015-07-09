July 9, 2015

Spike making series on computer pioneer McAfee

byThe Associated Press

The Spike television network says it is making a six-part TV series based on the life of anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee, centered around interviews with him.

McAfee formed a software security company named for himself and sold it, earning a fortune. He's lived an eccentric life that included being the subject of a manhunt after a U.S. expatriate who lived near McAfee's home in the Central American nation of Belize was found dead. He has denied any involvement in the shooting.

The series and its format are reminiscent of HBO's "The Jinx," the series about millionaire murder suspect Robert Durst that was a sensation for the pay earlier this year.

But Sharon Levy, executive vice president of original series for Spike, said it was more about an attempt to make a non-fiction series with the drive of a fictional series.

The series will be filmed this summer and air on the cable network sometime next year.

