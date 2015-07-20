July 20, 2015

Drugs in wastewater contaminate drinking water

by Wiley

Both prescription and illegal drugs that are abused have been found in Canadian surface waters. New research shows that wastewater discharges flowing downstream have the potential to contaminate sources of drinking water with these drugs at relatively low concentrations.

The concentrations of cocaine, morphine, and oxycodone did not decline with distance downstream from the discharge, and many of the drugs were not removed effectively by drinking .

The research is part of a special section on pharmaceuticals in the journal Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry.

"These results demonstrated a link between wastewater discharges and quality of potable water sources and emphasized the importance of evidencing that improvements to wastewater treatment protect sources of drinking water—a project we have embarked on since the publication of these results," said lead author Dr. Viviane Yargeau.

More information: Rodayan, A., Afana, S., Segura, P. A., Sultana, T., Metcalfe, C. D. and Yargeau, V. (2015), Linking drugs of abuse in wastewater to contamination of surface and drinking water. Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry. DOI: 10.1002/etc.3085

Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Drugs in wastewater contaminate drinking water (2015, July 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-drugs-wastewater-contaminate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Fracking' wastewater that is treated for drinking produces potentially harmful compounds
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)