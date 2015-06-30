June 30, 2015

VMWare, Carahsoft pay $75.5M to settle overcharging claims

VMware Inc. and Carahsoft Technology Corporation have agreed to pay $75.5 million to settle claims they overcharged the government.

The settlement announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Dana Boente of the Eastern District of Virginia resolves allegations that the companies violated the False Claims Act.

VMware, a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, California, specializes in computer virtualization software. Carahsoft, a Maryland corporation headquartered in Reston, Virginia, distributes information technology products to governments.

The settlement resolves allegations that VMware and Carahsoft made allowing them to overcharge for VMware products and services under a Carahsoft contract from 2007 through 2013. Dane Smith, a former of the Americas at VMware, filed the . His share of the recovery hasn't been determined.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: VMWare, Carahsoft pay $75.5M to settle overcharging claims (2015, June 30) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-06-vmware-carahsoft-755m-overcharging.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

VMware to buy AirWatch for $1.18B in cash
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)