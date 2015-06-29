June 29, 2015

Video: The chemistry of grilling

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

If you're firing up the barbecue this week for an Independence Day cookout, you don't want to miss this week's Reactions video.

We've got chemistry knowledge that will impress your guests like, "Why is red?" You'll also learn about the amazing Maillard reaction that turns that red meat into a delicious grilled brown. We also settle, once and for all, the age-old debate of gas vs. .

It's all in our latest video:

Provided by American Chemical Society

