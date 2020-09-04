Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology and Medicine is an international, peer-reviewed journal. Each issue of Nanomedicine: NBM presents theoretical and experimental research results related to nanoscience and nanotechnology in life sciences, including Basic, Translational, and Clinical research, and commercialization of results. Article formats include Communications, Original Articles, Reviews, Perspectives, Technical and Commercialization Notes, Letters to the Editor, and Case Reports. In addition, regular features on our website will address commercialization, funding opportunities, and societal, Public Health, and ethical issues of nanomedicine. We invite authors to submit original manuscripts in these categories.

Nanomedicine

Nano particles for healthy tissue

"Eat your vitamins" might be replaced with "ingest your ceramic nano-particles" in the future as space research is giving more weight to the idea that nanoscopic particles could help protect cells from common causes of damage.

Sep 4, 2020

Cells grow more naturally in 'spaghetti'

The usual way of cultivating cells is to use a flat laboratory dish of glass. However, inside a human body, the cells do not grow on a flat surface, but rather in three dimensions. This has lead researchers at Lund University ...

Mar 27, 2017

Tiny packages may pack powerful treatment for brain tumors

Great discoveries do come in small packages. Few know that better than Ann-Marie Broome, Ph.D., who feels nanotechnology holds the future of medicine with its ability to deliver powerful drugs in tiny, designer packages.

May 20, 2016

Hepatitis virus-like particles as potential cancer treatment

UC Davis researchers have developed a way to use the empty shell of a Hepatitis E virus to carry vaccines or drugs into the body. The technique has been tested in rodents as a way to target breast cancer, and is available ...

Feb 3, 2016

Study reveals new method to develop more efficient drugs

A new study led by University of Kentucky researchers suggests a new approach to develop highly-potent drugs which could overcome current shortcomings of low drug efficacy and multi-drug resistance in the treatment of cancer ...

Jul 7, 2015

