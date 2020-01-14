January 14, 2020

Silica particles may lead to new treatments for obesity and diabetes

by Stockholm University

Silica particles may lead to new treatments for obesity and diabetes
Silica particle. Credit: Stockholm university

Engineered ingestible molecular traps created from mesoporous silica particles (MSPs) introduced to the gut can have an effect on food efficiency and metabolic risk factors. The results from studies on mice, published in Nanomedicine, demonstrate the potential to reduce the energy uptake into the body and could lead to new treatments for obesity and diabetes.

So far there are no effective treatments for obesity that hinder weight gain or promote without problematic side effects. Many of the current medications use small pharmacological agents that can affect the body negatively in multiple ways.

"We chose an innovative alternative approach. Mesoporous silica particles (MSP) are a type of ingestible synthetic silica particles that can be produced with a and a range of pore sizes," says professor Tore Bengtsson at the Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner-Gren Institute, Stockholm University and the one heading the research team behind the study.

The team hypothesized that the particles could be used as "molecular sieves" in the intestine to trap and block that break down food and thus reduce the energy uptake into the body (measured as food efficiency).

In the study reported in Nanomedicine, mice were fed high fat, high calorific diets, to induce weight gain, mixed with specially engineered MSPs. The results showed that MSPs reduced food efficiency by 33 percent leading to a lower , and a positive effect on the metabolic profile, as well as significant lower levels of adipose tissue formation and leptin, together with lower levels of circulating insulin.

"The data presented in this study suggest that tailored MSPs could be used to treat obesity and diabetes in humans, especially when taking into account their excellent safety profiles. Since we completed this work, have been devised and are now underway," says professor Tore Bengtsson.

Explore further

Toward a safe antiobesity drug that could block fat absorption
More information: Mia Rinde et al. Mesoporous silica with precisely controlled pores reduces food efficiency and suppresses weight gain in mice, Nanomedicine (2020). DOI: 10.2217/nnm-2019-0262
Journal information: Nanomedicine

Provided by Stockholm University
Citation: Silica particles may lead to new treatments for obesity and diabetes (2020, January 14) retrieved 14 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-silica-particles-treatments-obesity-diabetes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Determination of glucose in hot beverages

5 hours ago

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

Why is Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 11, 2020

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Jan 10, 2020

Vasoconstriction from Sympathetic NS?

Jan 10, 2020

Current thinking on diet and brain evolution?

Jan 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments