The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (usually abbreviated as J. Med. Chem.), is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1959 by the American Chemical Society. It was originally published as the Journal of Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, but changed its name in 1963 to the current title. Profs. Gunda I. Georg of the University of Minnesota and Shaomeng Wang of the University of Michigan are the Editors of the journal. They took over leadership from Prof. Philip S. Portoghese of the University of Minnesota in 2012. Prof. Portoghese had served as Editor in Chief from 1972 - 2011. The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry publishes original research on the correlation of molecular structure to biological activity with a focus on the relationships of chemistry to biological activity.

Website http://pubs.acs.org/journal/jmcmar Impact factor 5.207 (2010)

