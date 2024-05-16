The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (usually abbreviated as J. Med. Chem.), is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1959 by the American Chemical Society. It was originally published as the Journal of Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, but changed its name in 1963 to the current title. Profs. Gunda I. Georg of the University of Minnesota and Shaomeng Wang of the University of Michigan are the Editors of the journal. They took over leadership from Prof. Philip S. Portoghese of the University of Minnesota in 2012. Prof. Portoghese had served as Editor in Chief from 1972 - 2011. The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry publishes original research on the correlation of molecular structure to biological activity with a focus on the relationships of chemistry to biological activity.

Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/jmcmar
Impact factor
5.207 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

A second chance for a new antibiotic agent

An increasing number of bacteria have become resistant to many commonly used antibiotics. Researchers from Bochum have discovered a fresh opportunity for a potential active molecule whose predecessor was rejected. By studying ...

Biochemistry

May 16, 2024

0

1

Study finds a thyroxine derivative enhances brain drug delivery

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that the delivery of drugs into the brain, and especially into glial cells, can be enhanced with prodrugs that temporarily incorporate thyroxine or a thyroxine-like ...

Biochemistry

Nov 8, 2023

0

45

Scientists design antimicrobial peptides with improved stability

National University of Singapore (NUS) pharmaceutical scientists have successfully applied all-hydrocarbon-stapling modification to improve the enzymatic stability of their previously reported β-hairpin antimicrobial peptides ...

Biochemistry

Aug 14, 2023

0

1

Researchers identify new method to reverse effects of fentanyl

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 100,000 Americans die each year from an overdose, most due to the use of synthetic opiates like fentanyl. While naloxone, currently the only an antidote for opiate overdose, has ...

Biochemistry

Jul 18, 2023

2

45

page 1 from 4