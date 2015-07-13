Streaming subscription boom boosts US music sales

January 3, 2017
Streaming services, which offer unlimited on-demand music online, have grown rapidly in recent years and brought new growth to a
Streaming services, which offer unlimited on-demand music online, have grown rapidly in recent years and brought new growth to a long-stagnant industry

Song streaming on subscription services more than doubled in the United States last year, bringing solid growth to the music industry despite sagging album sales, data showed Monday.

Analytical firm BuzzAngle Music said that consumption by the world's largest market rose 4.9 percent last year, led by a surge of streams of individual tracks.

Streaming services, which offer unlimited on-demand music online, have grown rapidly in recent years and brought new growth to a long-stagnant industry.

The 2016 data offered additional good news for the industry—more people are paying to subscribe to services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, rather than choosing advertising-backed platforms such as Spotify's free tier that are frowned upon by record labels.

US listeners streamed songs more than 191 billion times in 2016 through subscription services, growing an impressive 124.3 percent from a year earlier.

More than 76 percent of audio streams last year were through subscriptions, well up from 62 percent a year earlier.

In a sign of the rapid transformation of the industry, BuzzAngle Music said that more US listeners were streaming songs on any given day in 2016 than paid for downloads over the whole year.

Album sales by download and CD both tumbled in 2016. One bright point was sales of vinyl albums which jumped nearly 26 percent, although they still represented a sliver of the market.

Canadian rapper Drake's "Views" was by far the top album of 2016 when factoring in streaming, although British balladeer Adele's "25" edged it out when looking only at direct sales.

The has largely embraced streaming and forecasts robust future growth.

Some artists are less enthusiastic, however, saying that streaming proceeds cannot ensure sustainable livelihoods except for top stars.

Explore further: As streaming booms, audio overtakes video in US

Related Stories

In first, streaming the top money maker in US

March 22, 2016

Streaming has become for the first time the top money-maker for the US recorded music business, but it has struggled to offset falling CD sales and downloads, industry data showed Tuesday.

Amazon ropes in streaming holdout Garth Brooks

October 19, 2016

Amazon's new streaming service on Wednesday announced an exclusive deal with country superstar Garth Brooks, the top-selling artist to have resisted the fast-growing music format.

Recommended for you

Tech show looks beyond 'smart,' to new 'realities'

January 2, 2017

The mega-extravaganza of the tech world in Las Vegas is showcasing an array of new devices that get smarts from computer chips, sensors and artificial intelligence, but go further by opening doors to augmented or virtual ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.