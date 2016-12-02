Italy arrests suspects who tried hacking Draghi, Renzi

This undated image taken from video and made available by the Italian Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, shows an officer of Italy's National Anti Cybercrime Center and Critical Infrastructures Protection (CNAIPIC) working at a computer station. Italian police say they have arrested two suspects, a brother-and-sister team, for trying to hack the personal email accounts of leading public figures, including reportedly those of former premier Matteo Renzi and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi (Polizia di Stato HO via ANSA) Italian police have arrested two suspects, a brother-and-sister team, for trying to hack the personal email accounts of leading public figures, including reportedly those of former premier Matteo Renzi and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

The police said Tuesday that, with the help of the FBI, they cracked a "cyberespionage headquarters" that for years had attempted to hack, sometimes successfully, into 18,000 accounts.

Giulio Occhionero, 45, and his 49-year-old sister Francesca Maria Occhionero were arrested Monday in Rome, police said. The pair live in London but also have official residency in the Italian capital, where they are allegedly well known in the world of high finance.

Italian news agency ANSA, citing documents from investigators seeking arrest warrants, said the pair tried to hack into Renzi's personal email twice in June and into Draghi's email account once in June and once in July.

A person familiar with the matter said there was no indication any ECB account was successfully breached. The person spoke only on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The hacking attacks had also reportedly targeted former Italian economy minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, an Italian cardinal, two top officials of the Italian tax police squad as well as several Italian politicians from across the political spectrum.

In all, the suspects allegedly obtained some 18,000 usernames and nearly 1,800 passwords.

Giulio Occhionero co-founded a boutique Roman investment firm Westlands Securities SpA, according to Occhionero's LinkedIn profile and a former employee of the company. The employee, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he did not wish to be named in connection with the investigation, said the firm specialized in project finance and infrastructure investments.

The LinkedIn site and Occhionero's now-defunct personal webpage name identify him as a quantitative analyst with a degree in nuclear engineering from the prestigious Sapienza University of Rome, certifications in various computer programming languages and an interest in mathematics, finance and options trading.

Occhionero's sister, Francesca Maria, served as the firm's managing director, according to her LinkedIn page and the former employee. Her profile says she holds a PhD in philosophy from Sapienza.

Contact information for the pair in London could not immediately be located. An email sent to Giulio Occhionero's personal address was not immediately returned; a LinkedIn message left with Francesca Maria was also not returned.

Italian Postal Police Director Roberto Di Legami said the cyberspying operation came to investigators' attention when someone sent them an email infected by what was "very complex malware technology." The malware was able to infiltrate emails and other communications, as well as documents stored locally on computers.

Authorities said the hackers were able to access their victims' networks for a long period of time, acquiring information remotely and removing "massive" amounts of content on the targeted computers.

Investigators are still analyzing "an enormous mound of sequestered material" in the United States, police said. The FBI press office in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The suspects created numerous folders to divide up their targets. Among the more creatively named ones was a folder dubbed "Bros" that included persons who supposedly belong to a masonic lodge and another folder dubbed POBU—for politicians & business—in which various individuals from high-level politics and business were listed.

Investigators moved to have the suspects arrested because of the "concrete danger" they could flee abroad, police said.

