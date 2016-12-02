December 2, 2016

Dutch return looted 2nd century marble head to Italy

Dutch police have returned to Italy a 2nd century marble head that was stolen from a famous archaeological site outside Rome and offered up for auction in Amsterdam.

Italy's national police art squad says the 31-centimeter head of Roman empress Giulia Domna was worth 500,000 euros. It was stolen, apparently unnoticed, in 2012 from Villa Adriana at the Tivoli site, which is on UNESCO's world heritage list.

Amsterdam police say two people were arrested and charged with theft and trying to sell the sculpture.

Carabinieri Maj. Massimo Maresca said an Amsterdam auction house flagged the artifact to Italian authorities in 2015 after a woman purporting to be its owner tried to auction it off. Italian police notified their Dutch counterparts.

Dutch authorities returned the head during a ceremony Friday in Amsterdam.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Dutch return looted 2nd century marble head to Italy (2016, December 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-dutch-looted-2nd-century-marble-italy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ancient Ten Commandments tablet sold at auction for $850,000
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)