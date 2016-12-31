New study finds evolution of brain and tooth size were not linked in humans

January 2, 2017
New study finds evolution of brain and tooth size were not linked in humans
3-D reconstruction of a modern human cranium showing the teeth and endocranial cast. Credit: George Washington University

A new study from the George Washington University's Center for the Advanced Study of Human Paleobiology (CASHP) found that whereas brain size evolved at different rates for different species, especially during the evolution of Homo, the genus that includes humans, chewing teeth tended to evolve at more similar rates. The finding suggests that our brains and teeth did not evolve in lock step and were likely influenced by different ecological and behavioral factors.

This research challenges the classically accepted view that reduction of in hominins is linked with having a larger . The reasoning is that larger brains allowed hominins to start making and that the use of these tools reduced the need to have such large chewing teeth. But recent studies by other authors found that hominins had larger brains before chewing teeth became smaller, and they made and used stone tools when brains were still quite small, which challenges this relationship.

The new study evaluates this issue by measuring and comparing the rates at which teeth and brains have evolved along the different branches of the human evolutionary tree.

"The findings of the study indicate that simple causal relationships between the evolution of , tool use and tooth size are unlikely to hold true when considering the complex scenarios of hominin evolution and the extended time periods during which evolutionary change has occurred," said Aida Gómez-Robles, lead author of the paper and a postdoctoral scientist at GW's CASHP.

To conduct the research, Dr. Gómez-Robles and her colleagues analyzed eight different hominin species. The researchers identified fast-evolving species by comparing differences between groups with those obtained when simulating evolution at a constant rate across all lineages, and they found clear differences between tooth evolution and brain evolution. If the classical view proposing co-evolution between brains and teeth is correct, they expected to see a close correspondence between species evolving at a fast rate for both traits. The differences they observed indicate that diverse and unrelated factors influenced the evolution of teeth and brains.

"Once something becomes conventional wisdom, in no time at all it becomes dogma," said Bernard Wood, university professor of human origins at GW and a co-author of the paper. "The co- of brains and teeth was on a fast-track to dogma status, but we caught it in the nick of time."

The research published Jan. 2 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Explore further: Tooth wear patterns suggest Paranthropus early hominins had softer diets than expected

More information: Brain enlargement and dental reduction were not linked in hominin evolution, PNAS, www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1608798114

Related Stories

Predicting human evolution: Teeth tell the story

February 24, 2016

Monash University-led research has shown that the evolution of human teeth is much simpler than previously thought, and that we can predict the sizes of teeth missing from human fossils and those of our extinct close relatives ...

Bigger brains outsmart harsh climates

December 22, 2016

It helps to have a larger brain if you're living in an extreme climate, according to a study of birds published in Nature Communications. The research suggests that birds have evolved larger brains to cope in harsh environments ...

Smarter brains are blood-thirsty brains

August 30, 2016

A University of Adelaide-led project has overturned the theory that the evolution of human intelligence was simply related to the size of the brain—but rather linked more closely to the supply of blood to the brain.

Recommended for you

Off-switch for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system discovered

December 29, 2016

UC San Francisco researchers have discovered a way to switch off the widely used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system using newly identified anti-CRISPR proteins that are produced by bacterial viruses. The technique has the potential ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.