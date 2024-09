The George Washington University (GW, GWU, or George Washington) is a private, coeducational comprehensive university located in Washington, D.C. in the United States. The university was chartered by an Act of Congress on February 9, 1821, as The Columbian College in the District of Columbia.

Address 2121 I Street, NW, Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C., United States of America 20052 Website http://www.gwu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Washington_University

