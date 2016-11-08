Verlinde's new theory of gravity passes first test

A team led by astronomer Margot Brouwer (Leiden Observatory, The Netherlands) has tested the new theory of theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde (University of Amsterdam) for the first time through the lensing effect of gravity. Brouwer and her team measured the distribution of gravity around more than 33,000 galaxies to put Verlinde's prediction to the test. She concludes that Verlinde's theory agrees well with the measured gravity distribution. The results have been accepted for publication in the British journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The gravity of galaxies bends space, such that the light traveling through this space is bent, as through a lens. Background galaxies that are situated far behind a foreground galaxy (the lens), thereby seem slightly distorted. This effect can be measured in order to determine the distribution of gravity around a foreground-galaxy. Astronomers have measured, however, that at distances up to a hundred times the radius of the galaxy, the force of gravity is much stronger than Einstein's theory of gravity predicts. The existing theory only works when invisible particles, the so-called dark matter, are added.
Verlinde now claims that he not only explains the mechanism behind gravity with his alternative to Einstein's theory, but also the origin of the mysterious extra gravity, which astronomers currently attribute to dark matter. Verlinde's new theory predicts how much gravity there must be, based only on the mass of the visible matter.
Brouwer calculated Verlinde's prediction for the gravity of 33,613 galaxies, based only on their visible mass. She compared this prediction to the distribution of gravity measured by gravitational lensing, in order to test Verlinde's theory. Her conclusion is that his prediction agrees well with the observed gravity distribution, but she emphasizes that dark matter could also explain the extra gravitational force. However, the mass of the dark matter is a free parameter, which must be adjusted to the observation. Verlinde's theory provides a direct prediction, without free parameters.
The new theory is currently only applicable to isolated, spherical and static systems, while the universe is dynamic and complex. Many observations cannot yet be explained by the new theory, so dark matter is still in the race. Brouwer: "The question now is how the theory develops, and how it can be further tested. But the result of this first test definitely looks interesting."
More information:
Margot M. Brouwer et al. First test of Verlinde's theory of Emergent Gravity using Weak Gravitational Lensing measurements, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2016). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stw3192 , On Arxiv: https://arxiv.org/abs/1612.03034
.....and doesn't this just say it all.
The cockamamie theory this bunch has conjured up only works to supplant Einstein's calculations when they create some whimsical model that adds enough mass constituting what would be found within 100 times more than the radius of the observable galactic mass. But consider the source, these are not Nuclear Physicists doing these calculations, just Astronomers who have never seen a Differential Equation in General Relativity that they could solve.
So, how does this bunch know the radius of the extent of DM must be 100 times more than what is observed when they don't even know what the density of the baryonic galactic halo is within that same radii?
Sigh
That's not what the article says:
Oh how I must sigh.........Yes, that is in fact what it says. You're just trying to be overly clever with your semantics because you're so tightly entwined in Dark Matter Narratives that you don't know how to extricate yourself from them.
Brouwer made absolutely no attempt to factor into her "100 radius" number the quantity of visible matter residing within the galactic halo which stretches far beyond the luminous observable masses of the galaxies in question. But according to you & her, factoring the quantity of non-luminous baryonic matter isn't a useful calculation because the total gravity of that mass detracts from the DM Narrative.
This is a bit misleading: Light travels ina straight line (it's how 'straight' is defined in 4-dimensional spacetime). This means that space is bent. Not the path of light. That's the entire point of the speed of light being a constant.
You absolutely don't have a clue as to what you're talking about, and the reason you don't is because you've never studied the Photon Deflection section of Einstein's General Relativity in which he made photon deflection (gravitational lensing} calculations which calculates how much a photon bends within any field of gravity.
The velocity of light has absolutely nothing to do with calculating photon deflection. If you had ever in your life comprehended anything about Einstein's calculations for photon deflection in GR you would never have brought up anything about "the speed of light". I know ap.....math is tough for biologists such as yourself.
Spiral galaxies have a slower rotation of elliptical galaxies. The entire truth is in it.
Nope, which one is bent and which one isn't depends completely on your choice of coordinates. But usually you use direction of light to define straight lines, as this is the most "natural" definition.
Actually, spiral galaxies (generally) rotate faster than ellipticals. However, Benni is right in the sense that stellar velocities are (again, generally) faster in elliptical galaxies. The difference between the two classes of galaxies is that the motion in spirals is *ordered*, in the sense the stars are all moving in roughly the same direction, resulting in a large net rotation. In ellipticals, being generally more massive, the velocities are faster, but stellar motions are *disordered*, i.e. stars moving in all directions result in a small net rotation.
It depends on the observer. But the only 'natural' point of view for the motion of an object is the object itself. From the POV of light it moves in a straight line. Always. Otherwise you'd run into all kinds of problems with conservation of momentum and whatnot.
This mainstream "geometric" interpretation of GR is not based on solid observational confirmations because for example bending of light around Sun can be easily explained by gravitational attraction of photon with relativistic mass to Sun and adjusted by time dilation to get right double bending compared to bending predicted by Newton gravity. What is even more important this "geometric" interpretation does not explain why and how is mass bending space and how to combine it with graviton particles. This is why the quantum gravity research is fruitless for decades.
"The Philosophy of Space-Time: Whence Cometh Matter and Motion?":
https://www.amazo...4041884X
This book offers a dialectical perspective of the internal dynamics of Space-Time-Matter-Motion of the infinite universe, mediated by the virtual particles of the quantum vacuum. It is at the same time a refutation of the finite, non-material and abstract four dimensional spacetime geometric manifold as the ontological basis of objective reality, proposed by Minkowski and Einstein.
No, Rguy, Ellipticals do not have Roatation Curves as you suggest by your use of "rotate", RCs are specifically associated with Spirals. The outermost orbitals of Ellipticals ORBIT the host galaxy at rates varying between 2-50 Km/sec, this compared to the radial arms of Spirals at 2-300 km/sec.
......this is total incoherency , even you don't know what you just wrote.
No Bguy. Rotation is often seen in ellipticals. Here is a paper showing it to be so:
https://arxiv.org...72v1.pdf
You will note that most of these 11 early type type galaxies have significant rotation curves. The numbers you quote bear no relation to reality either.
A little math.
Sun closed circle of ~ 26 days, Mercury orbit for ~ 88 days ...
How "that stellar velocities are (again, generally) faster and elliptical galaxies" connect with math? If central body faster, the faster they orbit. What is unclear here?
LEARN SOME PHYSICS (and perhaps some English). Your comments and questions on this site will continue to be incomprehensible nonsense until you do.
If you found some of my description "incoherent", it is most probably because you do not understand the subject.
Phys1, you & your favorite handpicked AUTHORS are as dense as the singularities of black holes.
Ellipticals function in perfect symmetry with regard to the mechanics of Newtonian Gravity. The mechanics of ROTATION of the radial arms of Spirals is what sets them apart from Ellipticals.
The only reason cosmologists TRY to create ROTATION CURVES for Ellipticals is because they need DM everywhere in the Universe for the perpetuation of their 80-95% Missing Matter Narrative. They can't reach the goal of that narrative with 2/3 of the mass of the Universe tied up inside Elliptical galaxies functioning in perfect accord with the mechanics of Newtonian Gravity calculations.
So... you're saying particle density is the reason for light "bending" around a gravitational source?
http://phys.org/n...ass.html
When a photon passes by any body of mass, the photon is gravitationally tugging on the mass & vice versa, this is because photons are not MASSLESS & because & they do have inherent fields of gravity. If photons were MASSLESS, then gravitational lensing could not occur, it's just that for the sake of computational simplicity the mass of a photon is so minute compared to that of an atom that the photon mass is simply ignored, exactly what Einstein did in GR when he calculated the Photon Deflection of a photon as it passes the immediate periphery of the Sun's disc.
Another paper was described in PhysOrg on dark matter in hidden sectors in spacetime.
Verlinde states, that "the standard gravitational laws are modified on galactic and larger scales due to the displacement of dark energy by baryonic matter". Yet the same was said by W. Dröscher in "Reality of Gravity-Like Fields?" in 2014 (Journal of Space Exploration, Vol 3, Issue 2).
In a 2015 book Dröscher and his co-author Hauser addressed the polarization effect of baryonic (visible) matter on the distribution of dark energy, another point made by Verlinde. But unlike Verlinde they give a derivation for the modified gravitational law (i.e, an explanation for the MOND acceleration).
"@wduckss
LEARN SOME PHYSICS (and perhaps some English). Your comments and questions on this site will continue to be incomprehensible nonsense until you do."
Physics is clear. The faster rotation of the central body creates faster orbit around a central body of the body.
Rapidly rotating stars (so-called proto and white dwarfs with very rapid rotation) emitted in the south and the north pole bursts of matter and light. Identical is the quasars that are connected for elliptic galaxies.
Rapidly rotating stars create disk (gas), elliptical galaxies create disk.
Unlike you I create physics I do not prescribe. I cite evidence that are not doodling from the Universe with two dimensions.
In the future, I will speak slowly so that you can understand.
What ARE you talking about? The rotation curves in the paper are OBSERVATIONS, they were not "created" by anyone. Trying to distract us with more of your obfuscating DM nonsense is a waste of the time you would be better served using to actually learn some astrophysics.
I will tell you what is unclear here: It is where you get this nonsense from. Orbital speeds have NOTHING to do with the rotation speed of the "central body". Again, LEARN SOME PHYSICS.
Without this it has not much validity and can not replace GR.
We calculate precession of the planets on the base of our model
and got exactly the same result as Einstein,
see my book ADVANCED RELATIVITY.
https://www.amazo...37704826
This realisation occurs to many thinking people at some point in their lives. You suddenly realise that you have been fed a load of crap by vested interests (in this case, the self-appointing priesthood of establishment science wanting to protect their sinecure jobs and well-funded "projects"). However, you will get little thanks for pointing this out to other people, and will be subjected to endless vituperation by ignorant myrmidons such as, on this site, Irate, Cap'n Strumpy, Physwun, etc. And whatever you do, do not propose any alternatives to the establishment view, as this will send them into a frenzy of spite.
Or you can just get on with it, and ignore them, as I do.
Look Phys 1......again you are totally clueless about the mechanics of Rotation Curves & what your handpicked authors are trying to pass off as RCs within the structures of Elliptical galaxies.
You need to learn some Nuclear Physics & take some appropriate math courses or you'll never come to a cogent comprehension as to why Zwicky was never able to pass off his zany theories to his contemporary colleagues even way back in the last century.
You continue to show your ignorance. Suggesting that the paper I linked was "handpicked" (which I presume you meant was not typical) clearly demonstrates that you do not understand this topic.
Here I link a highly cited, peer reviewed paper that is number 9 in series of currently 19 on this topic:
http://www.eso.or..._401.pdf
Otherwise try the following that actually mention rotating ellipticals in their titles/abstracts:
https://arxiv.org.../0504595
https://arxiv.org...02.04267
There are many more if you look for them. This demonstrates that it is YOU that does not understand the kinematics of galaxies, which can be considered a combination of rotation and random motions. Discs are dominated by rotation, but also have a small random component, while for ellipticals the converse is true. For as long as you continue to make your false claims I, or someone else, will always be able to keep providing evidence of your ignorance.
Well Phys1, just continue meandering down the zany Zwicky pathway that was rejected in the last century.
You've been on here before espousing a totally backwards application of the Inverse Square Law for the perpetuation of Black Hole Math, you love Tired Light Theories, and now you've collected papers of a small minded cadre of funny farm pseudo-scientists who are trying to convince Nuclear Physicists that Elliptical Galaxies could not exist in the absence of gravitational Envelopes of Dark Matter.
Look Rguy, take off the tinfoil hat & stop reading what others in the tinfoil hat crowd claim exists within the contents of Special & General Relativity. I understand this will come with great challenges for you, but it's the same problem most Cosmologists have, Differential Equations.
What has Zwicky got to do with the observation of rotation in elliptical galaxies?
Rotation in ellipticals is bountifully documented, and is therefore a well recognized fact among EVERYBODY that knows the subject. I have already provided info that links to a multitude of serious, peer reviewed papers. I could continue to link more, but I do not think even that would convince you. Why don't you try to link ONE that supports your claims?
WHAT! I said NOTHING about dark matter. Why are you obsessing on it here?. This is about rotation in ellipticals. I think you have things seriously confused.
On the other hand, you're correct that it has little or nothing to do with rotating ellipticals. Lenni's not really very facile with group behaviors and averages, to say nothing of calculus and gravity physics.
Schneibo...........still waiting for you to produce those pictures of Black Holes you claim to have seen. When you put those pictures up, kindly attach a pic of the telescope through which those pics were made.
Gravitational polarization, then...
what bloody rubbish
Einstein's or for that matter Verlinde's GR are a load of poppycock
That reminds me of that old joke where a farmer gets a physicist to work on a problem, "OK now imagine this sphere is a cow..."
There is only a small bandwidth, where quanta are being "packed", so that there is something concrete existing for us? Have i understood that correctly?
Note that this theory is not yet complete, as he notes in the abstract of the paper
(More specificially - as further noted in paper - it's currently only formalized in de Sitter space.)
I've been saying that for years, and usually received the same response as you provide for Verlinde! Surely you can see that the "laws of gravity" do not work, and there is absolutely no evidence that such a force exists. The same so-called evidence for gravity is equally evidence for other explanations, but this is dismissed out of hand by those who simply refuse to think about it.
Verlinde says that quantum entanglement is the main bestower of mass through non-local quantum entanglement and is the fundamental structure in which everything is contained... that is spacetime. If a rock rolls downhill it lowers the overall energy of the system. Entropy is altered and the rock will not "fall uphill". It is not pulled there by "gravitational force".
However, if the rock is round enough and the hill is long enough, then the rock WILL roll up the next hill (at least partially)...
Because they are in motion in space(time). And their gravitational field is affected by the gravitational field of OTHER massive bodies, both near and far, which are ALSO - in motion...
From the point of view of an object the object does not move at all. From the point of view of light the light does not even exist because it has no time.
Verlinde is saying while the Standard Model suggest 10% of the mass of atoms come from the quarks and gluons, and the rest comes from "virtual particles" "inside" the atom, he says this extra mass (perhaps all) comes from entanglement "outside" ... from the distant Universe... Einstein called Mach's Principle.
ER = EPR.. primordial entanglement "wormholes" at all scales.
GE........this is not true.
The mass of a photon is simply so minute that for practical applications in Nuclear Physics we ignore it because it doesn't create significant error within the final result.
But when you start adding up the quantity of energy pervading intergalactic space, you'd be talking about a lot of photon mass via which gravitational attraction of electro-magnetism becomes a hugely significant factor.
If photons had no mass, gravitational lensing calculated by Einstein in the Photon Deflection section of GR could not occur, this is because gravity is Mass Dependent whether in the form of transformed mass or particle mass.
do we not feel the affect of gravity 24/7? So gravity is definitely a force . watch
https://www.youtu...g68VE-Ys
"GE........this is not true."
No. Photons have ZERO rest mass see Wiki. "Spacetime tells matter how to move; matter tells spacetime how to curve." - JWheeler. Photons (light) "deflect" according to "gravitational attraction" by the same amount as matter moving about a massive body. Photons of all frequency are always "seen" to move at the SPEED of light, towards, away or tangential to a massive body like a black hole (of course you do not actually "see" photons en route). Being "attracted" to a massive body, light does not change it's "speed" but it's vectoral "velocity", it travels a longer path just like light through a lens but without the optical aberration... a deflection is a longer path than a straight line. A proton, neutron, or object etc might travel at only a number of meters per second or even less, tangential to a massive external body. But ALL, neutron, proton & chunk of stuff etc. "fall" or deflect towards the massive body exactly the same as photons.
"How does this account for those few dark galaxies though?"
Reading Wiki, "dark galaxies" are still not discernible from other massive "dark" objects. A large number of very small black holes around 10 to 100 times the solar mass would be difficult to determine since black holes with significant effects contain millions of solar masses eg.Einstein Rings etc. Verlinde says there is no "dark matter" so this "dark galaxy" is the result of some other process such as the collision of galaxies leaving a gaseous nebula core salted with lots of small black holes behind, or something else such as quark stars or other exotic sources of mass.
There may be lots of "small" black holes in our galaxy and these may be only 10 Km across, "invisible" to telescopes but having a large mass. It would be "very difficult" to image them but every now and again an event like those found to be detected by LIGO would happen where one of the larger black holes swallows one of the smaller ones.
Verlinde does not suggest there is no such thing as gravity. It's not a "force" like electromagnetism, the "strong" force or the "weak" force, since "gravitons" do not exist but there is quantum entanglement. It is a theory about the underlying nature of "Einstein's Spacetime" which is "woven" from this entanglement. I point out neither Newton's Theory of Gravity, nor Einstein's Theory of Special or General Relativity, suggest a mechanism by which gravity asserts itself. Verlinde discusses quantum events rather than "particle" events. After all we are nearly 100% influenced by optical phenomena, we can't see gravity. Humans have developed through evolution along those lines and it is a "natural" perspective. "Spacetime" is a zero point quantum superfluid similar to the properties of type II superconductors or similar to Bose-Einstein Condensates of Condensed Matter Theory.or even Quark-Gluon Plasmas. "The Universe" & "us" are an epiphenomenon in a "droplet" surface.
Say, are you a scriptwriter for "Stargate -SG1"?
Whydening GyreDec 20, 2016
"..of course they have zero rest mass, or they wouldn't be photons which can travel at only one speed. But just because they have zero rest mass doesn't mean that as Transformed Mass that gravity ceases to exist when transformation of a particle of mass to energy occurs? Did you think it did?"
Spacetime curvature is what directs the motion of photons, even though photons "propagate" at the speed of light it's local curvature will deflect them. Photons are electromagnetic phenomena so they are affected by many things including intergalactic magnetic fields, dust etc.. The also spread via ISL but are also "seen" as single photon events. Those final events indicate the path of photons do not travel in a straight line but curve. Spacetime is composed of quantum entanglement. There would be no particles at all if there were no spacetime. The same if there were no Quark-Gluon Plasma from which to form particles. Condensed Matter Physics is the ultimate "model" for our Universe.
Hi Good elf . thanks for yr post.
my own research and experimental results lead me to believe that gravitons exit
"Hi Good elf . thanks for yr post.
my own research and experimental results lead me to believe that gravitons exit"
I appreciate that. In Verlinde's case gravitons are unnecessary but would result in a deconstructionist outcome for sure. In Emergent Entropic Gravity, we end up with a Holographic outcome. It is still impossible to reconcile the Galactic Spiral Motion using ONLY Einstein's Theory. The "salting" of the Universe with unseen mass in all the right places with the right amounts or even Supersymmetry Theory... both appear implausible. MOND is still a contender along with Verlinde's Theory. Both give the same result. It is my "bet" they are "both right". Einstein's shortcomings down to his rejection of non-local quantum entanglement, his "spooky action at a distance". One point I would put forward is the graviton "work function" compared with the photon work function. The graviton's extreme low energy won't allow escape from an evanescent field to infinity.
@GoodElf
I doubt galatic spiral motion will be explained convincingly by anyone, now or it the future.
My own gut feeling is that it has something to do with ' Ambient Time '