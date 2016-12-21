rss Last update Friend or foe? Each creates national unity, a mix creates divisions, study shows, 1 hour ago

Cell & Microbiology news

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

dateDec 21, 2016 in Cell & Microbiology
shares1238 comments 0
More news
Other news

How bacteria survive antibiotic treatment

Scientists around the world are working hard to win the battle against multi-resistant bacteria. A new publication from the BASP Centre, University of Copenhagen, now suggests even sensitive bacteria manage to survive antibiotic ...

DNA markers distinguish between harmless, deadly bacteria

The virulent pathogen that causes the disease tularemia, or "rabbit fever," was weaponized during past world wars and is considered a potential bioweapon. Through a new study of the coccobacillus Francisella, Los Alamos National ...

Hijacking the double helix for replication

For years, scientists have puzzled over what prompts the intertwined double-helix DNA to open its two strands and then start replication. Knowing this could be the key to understanding how organisms - from healthy cells to ...

Protein disrupts infectious biofilms

Many infectious pathogens are difficult to treat because they develop into biofilms, layers of metabolically active but slowly growing bacteria embedded in a protective layer of slime, which are inherently more resistant ...

Atlas of the RNA universe takes shape

As the floor plan of the living world, DNA guides the composition of animals ranging from unicellular organisms to humans. DNA not only helps shepherd every organism from birth through death, it also plays an essential role ...

Study crashes main Moon-formation theory
19th century painting tricks revealed
Hubble captures 'shadow play' caused by possible planet
Outflowing gas in ultraluminous galaxies

Find more news articles via sort by date page