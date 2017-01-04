rss Last update Friend or foe? Each creates national unity, a mix creates divisions, study shows, 1 hour ago

Biology news

Zooplankton rapidly evolve tolerance to road salt

A common species of zooplankton—the smallest animals in the freshwater food web—can evolve genetic tolerance to moderate levels of road salt in as little as two and a half months, according to new research published online ...

dateJan 06, 2017 in Ecology
shares499 comments 0

Worms have teenage ambivalence, too

Anyone who has allowed a child to "help" with a project quickly learns that kids, no matter how intelligent or eager, are less competent than adults. Teenagers are more capable—but, as every parent knows, teens can be ...

dateJan 06, 2017 in Plants & Animals
shares240 comments 0

Hummingbirds see motion in an unexpected way

Have you ever imagined what the world must look like to hummingbirds as they zoom about at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour? According to new evidence on the way the hummingbird brain processes visual signals reported in ...

dateJan 05, 2017 in Plants & Animals
shares358 comments 1

Murky Amazon waters cloud fish vision

Cichlids are a remarkably diverse family of fish, with many African freshwater species known for their incredible visual system. These cichlids' complex vision results from a diverse array of visual pigment proteins in their ...

dateJan 04, 2017 in Plants & Animals
shares22 comments 0

Male pipefish pregnancy, it's complicated

In the upside-down world of the pipefish, sexual selection appears to work in reverse, with flashy females battling for males who bear the pregnancy and carry their young to term in their brood pouch. But new research shows ...

dateJan 04, 2017 in Plants & Animals
shares21 comments 0
Trending topics
  1. species
  2. plants
  3. cells
  4. fish
  1. birds
  2. genes
  3. climate change
  4. animals
  1. stem cells
  2. gene expression
  3. new species
  4. food
More news
Other news

Think chicken—think intelligent, caring and complex

Chickens are not as clueless or "bird-brained" as people believe them to be. They have distinct personalities and can outmaneuver one another. They know their place in the pecking order, and can reason by deduction, which ...

Will climate change leave tropical birds hung out to dry?

The future of the red-capped manakin and other tropical birds in Panama looks bleak. A University of Illinois research project spanning more than three decades and simulating another five decades analyzes how changes in rainfall ...

New software makes CRISPR-methodology easier

Scientists at Karolinska Institutet and the University of Gothenburg have generated a web-based software, Green Listed, which can facilitate the use of the CRISPR methodology. The software is published in the journal Bioinformatics ...

Off-switch for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system discovered

UC San Francisco researchers have discovered a way to switch off the widely used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system using newly identified anti-CRISPR proteins that are produced by bacterial viruses. The technique has the potential ...

Antibiotic resistance just became more complex

Bacteria that are susceptible to antibiotics can survive when enough resistant cells around them are expressing an antibiotic-deactivating factor. This new take on how the microbial context can compromise antibiotic therapy ...

Study crashes main Moon-formation theory
19th century painting tricks revealed
Hubble captures 'shadow play' caused by possible planet
Outflowing gas in ultraluminous galaxies
Black holes hide in our cosmic backyard

Find more news articles via sort by date page