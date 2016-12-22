Biology news

rss Last update Using 'fire to fight fire' to combat disease could make it worse, tests show, 1 hour ago

New tag revolutionizes whale research

A sophisticated new type of "tag" on whales that can record data every second for hours, days and weeks at a time provides a view of whale behavior, biology and travels never before possible, scientists from Oregon State ...

dateDec 23, 2016 in Ecology
Mass insect migrations in UK skies

As Britain voted for Brexit amid furious debate over migration, trillions of migrants were coming and going, unseen by all but the sharpest eyes.

The unique visual systems of deep sea fish

If asked the colour of the ocean, most people would rightly say "blue." The reason is that pure water absorbs long wavelength red light very strongly, but lets the shorter blue wavelengths pass. If you cut yourself while ...

Bigger brains outsmart harsh climates

It helps to have a larger brain if you're living in an extreme climate, according to a study of birds published in Nature Communications. The research suggests that birds have evolved larger brains to cope in harsh environments ...

Researchers publish reference genome of gulf pipefish

University of Oregon biologists have produced a detailed genome of the snakelike gulf pipefish, delivering a new research reference tool to help explore an ancient fish family that includes seahorses and sea dragons and has ...

Temperature drives biodiversity

Why is the diversity of animals and plants so unevenly distributed on our planet? An international research team headed by the University of Würzburg has provided new data on this core issue of ecology. The researchers found ...

Live cell imaging using a smartphone

A recent study from Uppsala University shows how smartphones can be used to make movies of living cells, without the need for expensive equipment. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, making it possible ...

Fish sperm race for reproductive success

Norwegian researchers show that the sperm of Arctic char, a cold-water fish common to alpine lakes, swim at different speeds in different fluids, depending on whether the fish are dominant or submissive. The finding published ...

