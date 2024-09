National Research Council of Science and Technology's mission is to support national research projects and policy; and drive the development of the knowledge industry by supporting and managing 25 Government-funded Research Institute(GRI) in the field of science and technology.

Address NST, Building A, Sejong National Research Complex, 370, Sicheong-daero, Sejong-si, Korea Website https://www.nst.re.kr/eng/index.do

