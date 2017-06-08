hemyakin-Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences is the main center of physical-chemical biology and biotechnology in Russian Federation. It's included in the Department of biological sciences of Russian academy of sciences and performs activities connected with biochemical research of living matter. It researches molecular mechanisms of vital processes and their practical use in medicine and agriculture. Moreover the Institute develops fundamental and applied aspects of biotechnologies.

Address
117997, Russian Federation, Moscow, GSP-7, Ulitsa Miklukho-Maklaya, 16/10
Website
http://www.ibch.ru/

Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Chemists discovered how the viper venom works

Russian scientists report that the enzyme phospholipase A2 from the Vipera nikolskii venom is able to adhere to lipid membranes and cause their aggregation, even if the activity of the enzyme is specifically blocked. This ...

Biochemistry

Jun 8, 2017

Scientists explain uneven color of spotted animals

Researchers at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences and colleagues have proposed a new mechanism for the dynamic self-organization of spatial structures in embryogenesis. Using mathematical ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 2, 2017

Russian biologists determine how frog heads are formed

Russian biologists have studied the Noggin4 protein, which plays a crucial role in the formation of Xenopus toad heads (Xenopus laevis). The results of the research, published in Scientific Reports, expand understanding of ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 20, 2016

Scientist create a database for scorpion venom

Employees at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IBCh RAS) have created Kalium, a database for peptide toxins from scorpion venom. It enables scientists to systematize information on ...

Biochemistry

Jun 20, 2016

