hemyakin-Ovchinnikov Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences is the main center of physical-chemical biology and biotechnology in Russian Federation. It's included in the Department of biological sciences of Russian academy of sciences and performs activities connected with biochemical research of living matter. It researches molecular mechanisms of vital processes and their practical use in medicine and agriculture. Moreover the Institute develops fundamental and applied aspects of biotechnologies.

Address 117997, Russian Federation, Moscow, GSP-7, Ulitsa Miklukho-Maklaya, 16/10 Website http://www.ibch.ru/

Subscribe to rss feed