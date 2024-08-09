The Boyce Thompson Institute (previously: Boyce Thompson Institute for Plant Research) is an independent research institute devoted to using plant sciences to improve agriculture, protect the environment, and enhance human health. BTI is located on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, United States, and is fully integrated in the research infrastructure of the University. Faculty at BTI are members of several Cornell Departments, including Plant Biology, Chemistry & Chemical Biology, Molecular Biology & Genetics, as well as Plant Pathology and Plant-Microbe Biology. BTI is governed by a Board of Directors, which is in part appointed by Cornell.

