September 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Gateway's propulsion system testing throttles up

by Gary Daines, NASA

Gateway's propulsion system testing throttles up
Credit: NASA

The powerhouse of Gateway, NASA's orbiting outpost around the moon and a critical piece of infrastructure for Artemis, is in the midst of several electric propulsion system tests.

The Power and Propulsion Element (PPE), being manufactured by Maxar Technologies, provides Gateway with power, high-rate communications, and for maneuvers around the moon and to transit between different orbits.

The PPE will be combined with the Habitation and Logistic Outpost (HALO) before the integrated spacecraft's launch, targeted for late 2024 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy. Together, these elements will serve as the hub for early Gateway crewed operations and various science and technology demonstrations as the full Gateway station is assembled around it in the coming years.

In this image, PPE engineers successfully tested the integration of Aerojet Rocketdyne's with Maxar's power procession unit and Xenon Flow Controller.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Gateway's propulsion system testing throttles up (2024, September 5) retrieved 5 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-gateway-propulsion-throttles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Gateway: The first lunar space station
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

5 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 2, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 30, 2024

J0524-0336, surprisingly high Li concentration

Aug 30, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)