November 2, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: High-power thruster qualification testing for Gateway

by Jimi Russell, NASA

True blue: High-power propulsion for Gateway
Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

The blue hue of the Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) is seen inside a vacuum chamber at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland during recent thruster qualification testing. This 12-kilowatt Hall thruster is the most powerful electric propulsion thruster in production, and it will be critical to future science and exploration missions at the moon and beyond.

The blue plume is a steady stream of ionized xenon gas ejected to produce low, highly efficient thrust. These systems accelerate to extremely high speeds over time using only a fraction of the fuel chemical propulsion systems require, making electric propulsion an excellent choice for deep-space exploration and science missions.

Three AEPS thrusters will be mounted on the Power and Propulsion Element, a foundational component of Gateway. The small lunar space station is critical to the agency's Artemis missions that will help prepare for human missions to Mars. The Power and Propulsion Element will provide Gateway with power, high-rate communications, and allow it to maintain its unique orbit around the moon.

The AEPS thruster recently returned to NASA Glenn to continue qualification testing to certify the thrusters for flight.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: High-power thruster qualification testing for Gateway (2023, November 2) retrieved 2 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-image-high-power-thruster-qualification-gateway.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Lunar Gateway will maintain its orbit with a 6 kW ion engine
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the Universe prefer certain kinds of matter based on the laws in place?

Nov 1, 2023

How does gravitational self-interaction affect the Milky Way Galaxy?

Oct 31, 2023

Nuclear reactions in the Sun and other topics on stars

Oct 30, 2023

Star cluster in the Milky Way appears to be as old as the Universe

Oct 25, 2023

Help identifying this Tumbling object in a night sky photo from Namibia

Oct 25, 2023

How feasible is home radio astronomy?

Oct 24, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)