July 10, 2024

Gateway: The first lunar space station

by Dylan Connell and Briana R. Zamora, NASA

Gateway: Illuminating the Future
View of Gateway’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) at a Thales Alenia Space facility in Turin, Italy. Credit: Thales Alenia Space

An interplay of light and shadows cast the docking ports for Gateway, humanity's first space station around the moon, into sharp relief.

Built by NASA commercial partner Northrup Grumman, HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost), is one of four modules where international teams of astronauts will live, conduct science, and prepare for missions to the lunar South Pole region. The module's main structure is currently undergoing testing in Turin, Italy.

One inside HALO is where a cargo spacecraft and Gateway's Lunar View module, provided by ESA (European Space Agency), will dock. The docking port outside of HALO is where the SpaceX Starship and the Blue Origin Blue Moon Human Landing Systems will dock during the Artemis IV and V missions, respectively.

Gateway will launch to with the Power and Propulsion Element, provided by Maxar Space Systems, and later expand with ESA's Lunar I-Hab and Lunar View modules, the Crew and Science Airlock provided by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, advanced external robotics provided by CSA (Canadian Space Agency), and critical hardware from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

NASA and its international partners will explore the scientific mysteries of deep space with Gateway. The space station is central to the Artemis architecture that will return humans to for scientific discovery and chart a path for the first humans to Mars.

    An artist’s concept image of a docking port on Gateway’s HALO module. Credit: NASA/Alberto Bertolin, Bradley Reynolds
    An artist’s concept image of the Gateway space station showing ESA’s Lunar View module and a government-reference Human Landing System docked to HALO. Credit: NASA

Feedback to editors

