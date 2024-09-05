September 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Artemis IV: Gateway gadget fuels deep space dining

by NASA

Artemis IV: Gateway gadget fuels deep space dining
A prototype of the Mini Potable Water Dispenser, currently in development at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, is displayed alongside various food pouches during a demonstration at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Credit: NASA/David DeHoyos

NASA engineers are working hard to ensure no astronaut goes hungry on the Artemis IV mission.

When international teams of astronauts live on Gateway, humanity's first space station to orbit the moon, they'll need innovative gadgets like the Mini Potable Water Dispenser.

Vaguely resembling a toy water soaker, it manually dispenses water for hygiene bags, to rehydrate food, or simply to drink. It is designed to be compact, lightweight, portable and manual, making it ideal for Gateway's relatively and compared to the International Space Station closer to Earth.

Artemis IV: Gateway gadget fuels deep space dining
An engineer demonstrates the use of the Mini Potable Water Dispenser by rehydrating a food pouch during a testing session at Johnson Space Center on June 6, 2024. This compact, lightweight dispenser is designed to help astronauts prepare meals in deep space. Credit: NASA

The team at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama leading the development of the dispenser understands that when it comes to deep space cuisine, the food astronauts eat is so much more than just fuel to keep them alive.

"Food doesn't just provide body nourishment but also soul nourishment," said Shaun Glasgow, project manager at Marshall. "So ultimately, this will help provide that little piece of soul nourishment. After a long day, the crew can float back and enjoy some pasta or scrambled eggs, a small sense of normalcy in a place far from home."

As NASA continues to innovate and push the boundaries of deep space exploration, devices like the compact, lightweight dispenser demonstrate a blend of practicality and ingenuity that will help humanity chart its path to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Artemis IV: Gateway gadget fuels deep space dining (2024, September 5) retrieved 5 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-artemis-iv-gateway-gadget-fuels.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Gateway: The first lunar space station
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

5 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 2, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 30, 2024

J0524-0336, surprisingly high Li concentration

Aug 30, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)