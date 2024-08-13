August 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: Arctic Weather Satellite advancing weather forecasting in a changing climate

by European Space Agency

Video: Arctic Weather Satellite advancing weather forecasting in a changing climate
Credit: European Space Agency

The effects of the climate crisis are felt more acutely in the Arctic than anywhere else on the planet. The weather in the Arctic is not only severe, but it changes extremely quickly. More frequent data are urgently needed to improve weather forecasts for this susceptible polar region.

Enter ESA's Arctic Weather Satellite: a brand new prototype mission to show exactly how this can be achieved. The will provide precise, short-term for the Arctic region. It is equipped with a 19-channel cross-track scanning microwave radiometer which will provide high-resolution humidity and temperature soundings of the atmosphere in all weather conditions.

The Arctic Weather Satellite is the forerunner of a potential constellation of satellites, called EPS-Sterna, that ESA would build for Eumetsat if this first prototype Arctic Weather Satellite performs well.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Arctic Weather Satellite advancing weather forecasting in a changing climate (2024, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-video-arctic-weather-satellite-advancing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research team prepares ESA's Arctic Weather Satellite for liftoff
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M6.8 and M6.3 east of Mindanao, Philippines

20 hours ago

Hum in the Air

22 hours ago

M7.1 Earthquake, Hyuganada Sea, E of Kyushu coast

Aug 11, 2024

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption, Tonga, Tsunami(s)

Aug 10, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Aug 8, 2024

Hydrothermal explosion versus phreatic eruption?

Aug 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)