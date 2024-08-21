August 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

New study uncovers the complex dynamics of self-deprecating remarks in Korean entertainment

by Pusan National University

New study from Pusan National University uncovers the hidden obviousness of self-deprecating remarks in Korean entertainment
By analyzing interactions from Korean reality TV shows researchers highlights the diverse functions of self-deprecation and its complex interpretive dynamics. Their findings reveal that self-deprecation can lead to varied responses, emphasizing the need for sensitivity and context-awareness in interpreting such interactions. Credit: Eunseok Ro from Pusan National University and Josephine Mijin Lee from Ewha Womans University

Self-deprecation, a negative self-assessment used in social interaction, is prevalent in Korean reality TV shows. Traditionally, psychology views self-deprecation as indicative of low self-esteem or related psychological disorders, such as depression or eating disorders.

In a recent study by Professors Eunseok Ro from Pusan National University and Josephine Mijin Lee from Ewha Womans University, the focus shifts from a pathological view to an interactional one, revealing the complex dynamics of self-deprecation in social interactions. Their study, published online in the Journal of Pragmatics, suggests that self-deprecating remarks often serve broader interactional purposes.

"Existing research has primarily analyzed data where self-deprecation is the central topic of the conversation. The present study contributes to an endogenous understanding of acts with self-deprecation by examining interactional episodes where the relevance of self-deprecation is momentarily suspended until other interactional exigencies are resolved," explain Profs. Ro and Lee.

The researchers analyzed three excerpts from Korean TV shows, Infinite Challenge and I Am Solo. Through detailed conversation analysis, they examined the participants' self-deprecating actions, the responses they elicited, and the interactional consequences.

In Infinite Challenge, self-deprecation was used as a defense against a false accusation, leading to a humorous interaction. The excerpt analyzed highlights how participants created humor by breaching around minimizing agreement with self-criticism. Conversely, in I Am Solo, self-deprecation was used to self-blame, reprimand, and accuse to solicit an apology.

Further, the excerpts from I Am Solo demonstrated how misinterpreting self-deprecation can lead to unmet expectations, communication breakdowns, and relational tension. These examples underscore the complexity of self-deprecation in social interactions, where its meaning can vary widely depending on context. For instance, in I Am Solo, Gwangsu misinterpreted Yeongsook's self-deprecation as self-aggrandizement.

When Yeongsook intended her as an accusation, Gwangsu responded with consolation rather than an apology. Such misunderstandings can lead to , as seen in Yeongsook's tears. Therefore, self-deprecation should be handled carefully to avoid negative outcomes, as these examples reveal.

"Our findings reveal that self-deprecation can serve different interactional goals, such as defense, reprimand, and accusation, depending on the context. Responses to self-deprecation vary widely and can lead to misalignments, misunderstandings, and relational tension," observes Profs. Ro and Lee.

Sensitivity to self-deprecating remarks is crucial to avoid unfortunate consequences. Sensitivity to self-deprecating remarks is crucial to avoid negative outcomes, as responses depend on the specific context and participants' goals.

In conclusion, the study illustrates the complexity of self-deprecation within conversational contexts. Self-deprecation is not merely a negative self-assessment but a strategic tool for achieving various interactional goals. The findings emphasize the importance of understanding the specific context and underlying expectations behind self-deprecating remarks to navigate interactions effectively and empathetically.

By developing a sequentially sensitive approach to self-deprecation, this study deepens our understanding of this practice in .

More information: Ro et al, The complexity of acts with self-deprecation in Korean reality TV shows, Journal of Pragmatics (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.pragma.2024.07.004

Provided by Pusan National University

Citation: New study uncovers the complex dynamics of self-deprecating remarks in Korean entertainment (2024, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-uncovers-complex-dynamics-deprecating-remarks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Modesty and boastfulness: Study shows perception depends on usual performance
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

9 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

13 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

17 hours ago

Why are ABBA so popular?

Aug 20, 2024

Song: Epiphany of the Physicist

Aug 20, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)